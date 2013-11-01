African Bank prices rights issue at 38.72 percent discount

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South African mass-lender African Bank Investments said on Friday it would be issuing 685.3 million new ordinary shares at a discount of 38.72 percent.

The bank plans to raise 5.5 billion rand ($549.70 million) at a subscription price of 800 cents per rights offer share.

Shareholders can exercise rights at 84 new shares for every 100 held, Abil said in a filing to the Johannesburg stock exchange.

Its shares were down 3.2 percent at 16.45 rand at 0727 GMT. ($1 = 10.0055 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)