BRIEF-Trade in Abil securities suspended

Aug 11 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd :

* Suspension of all ABIL and African Bank securities on exchange operated by JSE Ltd with immediate effect

* Regular discussions were held by governors with banking supervision department to ensure closer monitoring of developments affecting African Bank

* African Bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 32 pct, which is above minimum requirement

* Decision has been taken to introduce a range of support measures for African Bank

* Board has, after due consideration, advised registrar that it does not oppose curatorship and has taken appropriate resolutions to facilitate process

* Minister has appointed Tom Winterboer as curator; he will be responsible for African Bank with immediate effect,

* Resolution will see African Bank split into two parts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: