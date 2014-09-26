BRIEF-African Bank Investments to transfer core lending assets to newly formed "good bank"

Sept 26 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd :
* Update on the restructuring of african bank and its engagement with stakeholders
* All payments of interest and capital on all debt remain suspended, with exception of retail deposits and trade creditors
* Curator confirms that bank continues to operate and to issue and collect loans, albeit with a lower appetite for credit risk
* It is curator’s intention to conclude restructuring exercise during Q1 of 2015
* Consortium of 6 south african banks, with government employees pension fund will underwrite capital raising of zar10 billion
* Zar10 billion is to be used for capitalisation of a new “good bank” to be formed
* Core lending assets of bank, with book value of zar26 billion net of portfolio impairments, will be transferred to good bank