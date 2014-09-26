BRIEF-African Bank Investments to transfer core lending assets to newly formed "good bank"

Sept 26 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd :

* Update on the restructuring of african bank and its engagement with stakeholders

* All payments of interest and capital on all debt remain suspended, with exception of retail deposits and trade creditors

* Curator confirms that bank continues to operate and to issue and collect loans, albeit with a lower appetite for credit risk

* It is curator’s intention to conclude restructuring exercise during Q1 of 2015

* Consortium of 6 south african banks, with government employees pension fund will underwrite capital raising of zar10 billion

* Zar10 billion is to be used for capitalisation of a new “good bank” to be formed

* Core lending assets of bank, with book value of zar26 billion net of portfolio impairments, will be transferred to good bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: