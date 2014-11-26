FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABIL says Moody's extends review period on African Bank
November 26, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ABIL says Moody's extends review period on African Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd

* Moody’s extended review period for downgrade of African Bank’s CAA2 global scale long-term deposit

* Moody’s extended review period for downgrade of African Bank’s and senior unsecured ratings and CAA2.ZA national scale long-term issuer ratings

* Moody’s decision to extend rating review process is driven by fact that South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) restructuring plan still remains in progress

* Bank’s holding company announced that it will delay publication of its final results for financial year ending september 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

