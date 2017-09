JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd : * Headline EPS for the eleven months ended 31 August 2013 decreased by 88% * 11-month credit impairment charge widens 87.0 percent to R8267 million * 11-month non-interest income up 4.2 percent to R3,083 million * Interest income on advances jumps 23.8 percent to R10,981 million in 11

months * Retail unit generated a headline earnings loss of R226 million (2012: profit

of R200 million restated