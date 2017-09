JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd : * FY headline earnings declined by 88% to R365 million (2012: R3,0 billion) * Heps declined by 88% to 45,1 cents (2012: 378,2 cents) * Economic loss of R1,5 billion (2012: economic profit: R1,2 billion) * Banking unit gross advances grew by 11% to R59,0 billion (2012: R53,0

billion) * A final dividend of 5 cents (2012: 110 cents) declared, bringing total for

the year to 30 cents per share