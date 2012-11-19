FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Bank FY earnings up 18 pct
November 19, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-African Bank FY earnings up 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd : * Says 18% growth in heps to 342,5 cents * Says 5% growth in ordinary dps to 195 cents * Says non-interest income up 12 percent to R3.291 billion * Says interest income on advances rises 36 percent to R9.919 billion * Jse: abl - ablp - reviewed preliminary annual results and dividend

announcement for the year ended 30 September 2012 * Says advances to grow at a slower pace than in recent years, with stable

yields and steady asset quality

