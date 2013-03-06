FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Barrick CFO Jennings to leave for another miner
March 6, 2013

African Barrick CFO Jennings to leave for another miner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Miner African Barrick Gold said on Wednesday its chief financial officer, Kevin Jennings, is to leave the company for a similar role at another unnamed mining firm in Canada.

Jaco Maritz, currently vice president, finance, will assume Jennings’ responsibilities, the firm said.

Tanzania-focused African Barrick said Jennings would remain to help oversee the completion of the initial stages of an operational review, initiated in the wake of parent Barrick Gold’s failed attempt to sell the firm.

