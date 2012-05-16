FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-African Barrick ups royalty pay to Tanzania by 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-African Barrick ups royalty pay to Tanzania by 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - African Barrick Gold said it will pay the Tanzanian government an additional one percent in royalty, citing the current gold price environment.

The FTSE 250 miner, a unit of the world’s largest gold producer Barrick Gold, said the new royalty would be in addition to its prevalent three percent rate stipulated in its existing mineral development agreements with the government.

Spot gold is currently trading at a four-and-a-half month low of $1,531.13 an ounce on concerns over the European debt crisis. U.S. June gold futures, which often dictate spot gold, are at their lowest since late December.

Last month, African Barrick that has four producing mines -all in northwest Tanzania - reported a 17 percent fall in first-quarter output, but reiterated its full-year production forecast.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 8 percent since reporting first-quarter results, were down 4 percent at 316 pence at 0716 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.