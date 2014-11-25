BRIEF-African Dawn sees H1 headline loss per share of 1.69-1.84 cents

Nov 25 (Reuters) - African Dawn Capital Ltd :

* For six month period ended Aug 31, co will report a basic loss per share of between 1.23 cents and 1.39 cents, being an increase of between 52 pct and 72 pct

* Sees headline loss per share of between 1.69 cents and 1.84 cents, being a increase of between 125 pct and 145 pct, for six months ended Aug 31

* Both increases can mostly be attributed to a more prudent provisioning policy in elite group given market conditions in micro finance

* Final agreements relating to sars liability are currently being drawn up, which if successfully concluded may have a material positive effect on price of co's securities