BRIEF-African Minerals says considering part disposal of Tonkolili Iron Ore Project

Nov 12 (Reuters) - African Minerals Ltd

* Discussions are continuing between two shareholders in project, AML and Shandong Iron and Steel Group, over timing of release of $61 million

* Is progressing negotiations for alternative funding to finance working capital until project becomes cash flow positive

* Company confirms that since then $182 million has been released from Hong Kong bank accounts of project and used to finance working capital, leaving a balance of $102 million

* Believes there are reasonable prospects that alternative funding can be achieved in near future

* Company is also considering a part disposal of its holding in project to strengthen financial position of AML

* Discussions are continuing and final $41 million, and there is no certainty on timing of these releases

* Standard chartered bank has been mandated by project companies to structure a new facility