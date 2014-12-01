FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Minerals says Sierra Leone operations under temporary care and maintenance
December 1, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-African Minerals says Sierra Leone operations under temporary care and maintenance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - African Minerals Ltd

* Operations to be put on care and maintenance until such time as $102 million restricted cash is released and/or, AML secures additional short term funding

* Controlled shut down initiated at operations in Sierra Leone due to insufficient working capital, severely impacted by low iron ore prices, which has prevented implementation of cost reduction strategies

* Company’s ordinary shares will remain suspended while there remains a fundamental uncertainty in financial position of company

* Company announces that $102 million of restricted cash has yet to be released due to continued disagreements between AML and Shandong Iron And Steel Group (“SISG”)

* AML continues to use its best efforts to obtain SISG’s authorisation to release these funds, however there remains no certainty of this, or of its timing

* Company’s subsidiaries have not been able to make in full repayment under PXF facility due at end of November

* Talking to several groups who have expressed strong interest in partial stake in Tonkolili mine, discussions are being progressed as quickly as possible

* In discussions with lenders about this and future obligations under facility, these discussions are only likely to progress successfully once AML and SISG as shareholders of project have agreed a financial solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

