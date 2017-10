LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - African Minerals Ltd : * H1 operating loss $140.5 mln vs $26.5 mln loss year earlier * Ltifr”) of 0.92 per million man hours (FY 2011 : 1.55) * Group cash $1,165M at end June 2012 * Keith Calder appointed CEO * Confident that phase i of the project will deliver 20mtpa at under $30 per

tonne