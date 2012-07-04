FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-African Minerals names Keith Calder as CEO
#Africa
July 4, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-African Minerals names Keith Calder as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Iron ore producer African Minerals Ltd appointed Keith Calder as its chief executive, effective immediately, and said Executive Chairman Frank Timis who had been running the company since May would become non-executive chairman.

“As a result of Keith’s appointment, I am confident his leadership will allow me to take a more hands-off approach to the day to day affairs of the company,” Timis said in a statement.

African Minerals - that sits on one of the continent’s largest iron ore deposits - said Keith Calder was most recently chief executive of Western Coal. Prior to that, he held several positions at Rio Tinto Plc, including as managing director of certain copper projects.

Timis, African Minerals’ largest shareholder, took the reins of the company on an interim basis two months ago when the then CEO Alan Watling said he planned to retire.

The news of the new CEO appointment was first reported by the Financial Times.

Shares in the company, which have lost about a third of their value since Watling’s departure, closed at 335 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
