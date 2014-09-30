FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Minerals first-half core earnings fall
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 30, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

African Minerals first-half core earnings fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Iron ore miner African Minerals Ltd reported a 97 percent fall in core earnings for the first half as operating costs soared.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, from $100 million a year earlier, the operator of the Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone said.

The company said operating costs rose 30 percent to $396.5 million, while revenue fell more than 1 percent to $399.2 million.

Production rose 58 percent to 9.8 million tonnes of direct shipping ore. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.