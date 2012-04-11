UPDATE 2-African Minerals trims 2012 forecast

* Cuts 2012 forecast to around 10 mln T

* On track for run rate of 20 mln T per year in Q4

* 2012, 2013 production committed

* Buyers include Shandong, Glencore, Standard Bank

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - African Minerals, developing the Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone, has cut its 2012 output forecast citing uncertainty ahead, from rail upgrades to operating through its first wet season, as it ramps up production.

The miner, the largest of West Africa’s emerging iron ore producers and sitting on one of the continent’s largest iron ore deposits, confirmed its target production rate of 20 million tonnes by the fourth quarter of 2012.

It had forecast late last year it would produce and ship up to 15 million tonnes for 2012. It trimmed that on Wednesday to around 10 million tonnes - a more conservative level than most analysts had forecast, though several had expected a cut.

“It is conservative, I accept, but it is the right thing to do given the inherent uncertainties in the ramp-up period,” Chief Financial Officer Miguel Perry said, adding guidance had already been deliberately removed in February, in an initial signal to the market.

It expected operating costs to remain below $30 per tonne.

The forecast cut, and related worries about the share of profit that would be reaped by African Minerals’ partners if it produces less, initially hit the miner’s shares, but the stock was trading up 1.6 percent at 550 pence at 0745 GMT, marginally above its larger peers.

“Having been on site last month we were expecting a small downgrade to production of two to three million tonnes, and would view the new guidance as a target to beat,” Canaccord analysts said in a note.

Iron ore production and trade has long been dominated by the three major producers - Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. But African Minerals and rival London Mining, also operating in Sierra Leone, are among a cluster of emerging West African iron ore producers attracting the interest of strategic buyers and commodity traders.

The developer and producer, which shipped first ore from Tonkolili in November, completed a $1.5 bilion deal with China’s Shandong Iron & Steel group last month, handing the steelmaker a 25 percent shareholding in the project and securing crucial funding for the second phase of its expansion.

It has already committed all 2012 and 2013 production to buyers including Shandong but also commodities trader Glencore , who will take some 4.7 million tonnes a year from 2013 under a five year contract, and Standard Bank.

Glencore and trading rival Vitol have both signed deals with London Mining, as traders try to crack the lucrative iron ore market.

African Minerals said current mine operations were “comfortably achieving” 8 million tonnes a year, with the current port, rail layout and fleet complement capable of supporting 6 to 8 million tonnes per year.

African Minerals’ first batch of iron ore shipped from Sierra Leone last year was the country’s first export of the steelmaking ingredient in almost three decades.

The Group generated an operating loss for 2011 of $41.5 million.