BRIEF-Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr sees FY revenue up 2 pct
January 28, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr sees FY revenue up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc

* Trading performance in final quarter of financial year ended 25 january 2015 is expected to have been well ahead of total soft drinks market

* Achieving growth of over 5% in period

* Full year revenue is expected to be around £259 million, a year on year growth of c.2%

* Remains well on course to meet its expectations for financial year ended 25 january 2015

* Cautiously optimistic regarding new financial year and at this point expect to see further growth and development across company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

