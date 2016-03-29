FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AG Barr sees little impact from Britain's proposed sugar tax
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
March 29, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

AG Barr sees little impact from Britain's proposed sugar tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon fizzy drinks, said its brand strength, product reformulation, and innovation would minimise the financial impact of a sugar tax proposed by Britain’s Chancellor.

George Osborne said earlier this month that the government would introduce a sugar levy on soft drinks in two years based on a drink’s sugar content.

AG Barr also said on Tuesday that its statutory pre-tax profit rose 7 percent to 41.3 million pounds ($58.75 million). ($1 = 0.7030 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.