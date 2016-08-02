FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
AG Barr says input costs seen higher from 2017 on weak sterling
August 2, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

AG Barr says input costs seen higher from 2017 on weak sterling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - AG Barr Plc, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon fizzy drinks, said it expected input costs to increase from 2017 due to the impact of a weaker pound.

The company said the strength of the sterling, which fell after the UK's historic vote to leave the EU, would not have a significant impact this year.

AG Barr said it expected to meet its full-year profit expectation, assuming market conditions improve and it delivers on its plans for the second half. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

