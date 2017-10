LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - AGA Rangemaster Group PLC : * FY profit before tax 8.4 mln stg versus 7.5 mln stg * FY revenue 244.6 mln stg versus 250.9 mln stg, down (2.5) percent * No dividend versus 1.9P last year * Has a slow January and with February more encouraging * We expect to see greater impetus in the coming months