March 25, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Agbank's 2013 net profit at 166.3 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd

* Sys 2013 net profit 166.3 billion yuan ($26.87 billion) (forecast 166.96 billion yuan)

* Says Q4 net profit 28.3 billion yuan (Reuters calculation)

* Says net interest margin at 2.79 percent versus 2.81 percent a year earlier

* Says non-performing loan ratio at 1.22 percent versus 1.33 percent at end-2012

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 11.86 percent versus 12.61 percent a year earlier

* Says tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 9.25 percent

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/hem87v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1888 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

