BRIEF-Agbank's 2013 net profit at 166.3 bln yuan

March 25 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
* Sys 2013 net profit 166.3 billion yuan ($26.87 billion) (forecast 166.96 billion yuan)
* Says Q4 net profit 28.3 billion yuan (Reuters calculation)
* Says net interest margin at 2.79 percent versus 2.81 percent a year earlier
* Says non-performing loan ratio at 1.22 percent versus 1.33 percent at end-2012
* Says capital adequacy ratio at 11.86 percent versus 12.61 percent a year earlier
* Says tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 9.25 percent
