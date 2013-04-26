FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Agbank to issue up to 90 bln yuan in regulatory capital bonds
April 26, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

China's Agbank to issue up to 90 bln yuan in regulatory capital bonds

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd will issue up to 90 billion yuan ($14.59 billion) of bonds that are eligible for regulatory capital treatment, the bank said in a statement on Friday. Up to 40 billion yuan of the bonds will be eligible for Tier 1 capital treatment, with the remainder eligible for Tier 2 under China’s new capital rules.

The bonds will be subject to being written off if certain loss conditions are met.

The issuance program is subject to approval from the bank’s shareholders and the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan)

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill

