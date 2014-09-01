China's AgBank chairman to assume provincial party post - govt website

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The chairman of Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest listed lender, plans to take on the role of deputy party secretary in the country’s northern province of Jilin.

Jiang Chaoliang, who became chairman of AgBank in January 2012, plans to assist with reform in the province, according to a statement posted on the website of The People’s Government of Jilin Province late on Sunday.

AgBank could not be reached for comment.

It is unclear as to when Jiang will resign from his current position and start in his new role. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Engen Tham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)