FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. Fed orders China's AgBank to boost oversight
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
September 29, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed orders China's AgBank to boost oversight

Suzanne Barlyn and David Chance

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's top four banks, has been ordered by the Federal Reserve to improve its safeguards against money laundering, the U.S. central bank said on Thursday, citing "significant deficiencies" in the New York branch.

The Fed gave the Chinese state-owned bank, known as AgBank, 60 days to come up with a comprehensive plan to ensure it was in compliance with regulations issued by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

An AgBank spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

In May, a Manhattan federal judge revived a whistleblower and gender discrimination lawsuit against AgBank by Natasha Taft, a former chief compliance officer in its New York office.

Taft claimed that AgBank drove her to quit in June, after 10 months on the job, after she had reported possible anti-money laundering violations to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.