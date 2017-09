HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China , the country’s second largest lender, plans to appoint Everbright Bank head Zhao Huan as its president, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the move.

Zhao Huan was earlier the deputy head of China Construction Bank. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)