China's AgBank president resigns for personal reasons - Shanghai exchange
December 5, 2015

China's AgBank president resigns for personal reasons - Shanghai exchange

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The president of China’s third-biggest lender by assets, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) resigned for personal reasons, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement on Friday.

Zhang Yun, who was both the president of the bank and the vice chairman, was taken away to assist with an investigation, Bloomberg reported in November, citing people familiar with the matter.

AgBank’s board approved the bank’s current chairman Liu Shiyu to be the acting president, the exchange said, in a separate statement on Friday.

Corruption investigations instigated by China’s President Xi Jinping have ensnared top politicans, state enterprise leaders and a cast of senior bankers, including AgBank’s former vice president, who was jailed for life for graft. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Huang Kai; Editing by Richard Pullin)

