AgBank of China Q4 profit falls 4 pct, misses analyst estimates

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest listed lender, said on Tuesday net profit fell 4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, missing analyst estimates.

Profit was 27.1 billion yuan ($4.37 billion) in the three months through December from 28.2 billion yuan in the same period a year prior. The result compared with an average analyst estimate of 29.3 billion yuan according to Thomson Reuters data.

For the whole of 2014, net profit rose to 179.5 billion yuan from 166.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

AgBank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.54 percent at end-December, from 1.29 percent at end-September.