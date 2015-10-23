FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's AgBank Q3 net profit up 1 pct, bad loan ratio rises
October 23, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

China's AgBank Q3 net profit up 1 pct, bad loan ratio rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country’s third-biggest lender by assets, reported a 1.0 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, in line with analysts’ estimates.

The first of China’s five biggest banks to report quarterly earnings, AgBank said its net profit for the June-September period was 48.90 billion yuan ($7.70 billion), compared with 48.41 billion yuan in the year-ago period.

Analysts at Pingan Securities and China Merchants Securities expected an on-year 0.2 percent growth in net profit in the third quarter.

AgBank said the non-performing loan ratio increased to 2.02 percent at the end of September from 1.83 percent at end-June, representing a fifth consecutive quarterly increase. ($1 = 6.3490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

