4 months ago
China AgBank's Q1 profit rises 1.87 pct
April 28, 2017 / 8:57 AM / 4 months ago

China AgBank's Q1 profit rises 1.87 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 1.87 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter, missing analysts estimates.

Profit was 55.71 billion yuan ($8.08 billion) in the three months through March compared to 54.69 billion yuan in the same period a year prior.

The result compared with an average estimate of 56.1 billion yuan, according to three analysts polled by Reuters.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio was 2.33 percent at end-March, compared to 2.37 percent at the end of December. ($1 = 6.8972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

