China's AgBank Q4 profit rises 1.2 pct, above estimates

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported 1.2 percent profit growth for the fourth quarter, above analyst estimates.

Profit was 27.4 billion yuan ($4.24 billion) in the three months through December from 27 billion yuan in the same period a year prior. The result compared with an average analyst estimate of 26.0 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data.

For the whole of 2015, net profit rose to 180.6 billion yuan from 179.5 billion yuan a year earlier.

AgBank’s non-performing loan ratio was 2.39 percent at end-December, from 2.02 percent at the end of September. ($1 = 6.4656 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)