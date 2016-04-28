FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's AgBank Q1 net profit rises 1 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

China's AgBank Q1 net profit rises 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported 1.1 pct profit growth for the first quarter.

Net profit reached 54.69 billion yuan ($8.45 billion) in the three month period ending March 31, from 54.12 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

AgBank’s non-performing loan ratio was 2.39 percent at end-March, the same level as end-December.

$1 = 6.4760 Chinese yuan Reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.