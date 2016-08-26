FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's AgBank H1 profit rises slightly, bad loans grow
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 26, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

China's AgBank H1 profit rises slightly, bad loans grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Friday a slight 0.8 percent rise in first-half net profit as its lending margins shrank, and the country's third-biggest lender by assets also recorded higher bad debts.

Net profit for the January-June period rose to 105.15 billion yuan ($15.77 billion), compared with 104.32 billion in the year-ago period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 50.5 billion yuan in the second quarter, compared to 50.2 billion in the same period last year, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts had an average forecast profit of 45.07 billion yuan for the quarter, according to data compiled by Reuters.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio rose to 2.4 percent by end-June from 2.39 percent at end-March. ($1 = 6.6678 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
