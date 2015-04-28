AgBank of China Q1 profit rises 1.3 pct, misses analyst estimates

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest listed lender, said on Tuesday net profit rose 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2015, missing analyst estimates.

Profit was 54.12 billion yuan ($8.72 billion) in the three months through March from 53.4 billion yuan in the same period a year prior.

The result missed an average analyst estimate of 55.4 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data.

AgBank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.65 percent at end-March, up from 1.54 percent at end-December.