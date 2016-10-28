FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's AgBank posts flat Q3 net profit growth
October 28, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

China's AgBank posts flat Q3 net profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country's third-biggest lender by assets, reported on Friday flat third-quarter net profit growth, as expected.

AgBank's net profit for the July-September period was 49.02 billion yuan ($7.23 billion), against 48.90 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to its statement to the Hong Kong Stock exchange.

That compared with the 49.1 billion yuan estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

AgBank said its non-performing loan ratio fell slightly to 2.39 percent at the end of September from 2.40 percent at end-June. ($1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
