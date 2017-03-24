China's AgBank says will build anti-money laundering centre

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the country's third-biggest lender, said it will spend three years building an anti-money laundering (AML) centre to improve and centralize AML control, according to a statement circulated late on Thursday.

The move comes after U.S. regulators fined the lender $215 million for inadequate compliance and days after Reuters revealed an AgBank account had been used by Myanmar rebels to collect funds.