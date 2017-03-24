FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
China's AgBank says will build anti-money laundering centre
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2017 / 3:44 AM / 5 months ago

China's AgBank says will build anti-money laundering centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the country's third-biggest lender, said it will spend three years building an anti-money laundering (AML) centre to improve and centralize AML control, according to a statement circulated late on Thursday.

The move comes after U.S. regulators fined the lender $215 million for inadequate compliance and days after Reuters revealed an AgBank account had been used by Myanmar rebels to collect funds.

Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.