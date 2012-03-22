FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AgBank 2011 net profit up 28.5 pct on fees, commissions
March 22, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

AgBank 2011 net profit up 28.5 pct on fees, commissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the country’s No.3 bank by market value, said on Thursday its 2011 net profit rose a market-lagging 28.5 percent to a record high, helped by growth in fee and commission income.

AgBank recorded a net profit of 121.93 billion yuan in 2011, up from 94.87 billion yuan in 2010 but lagging market expectations for 129.4 billion yuan, according to a poll of 32 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest margin stood at 2.85 percent against 2.57 percent a year ago. It also said its non-performing loan ratio was 1.55 percent, compared with 1.67 percent at the end of June 2011 and 2.03 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)

