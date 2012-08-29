FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AgBank H1 net profit up 21 pct on rising net interest income
August 29, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

AgBank H1 net profit up 21 pct on rising net interest income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China , the country’s No. 3 lender, reported on Wednesday a 21 percent increase in first-half earnings, boosted by a rise in net interest income.

AgBank said it made a net profit of 80.5 billion yuan ($12.7 billion) in January-June, up from the 66.67 billion yuan it recorded for the same time a year ago. This was in line with expectations for 80.69 billion yuan, according to a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

For the second quarter, the bank made a net profit of 37 billion yuan, according to a Reuters calculation from the company’s figures. This is higher than the 32.6 billion yuan it recorded earlier, and below expectations for 39.53 billion yuan, according to the same Reuters survey. ($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

