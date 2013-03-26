FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AgBank of China 2012 profit rises 19 percent, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

AgBank of China 2012 profit rises 19 percent, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the country’s No.3 lender, reported a 19 percent rise in 2012 net profit, missing analyst estimates, as the central bank’s interest rate cuts sliced loan margins.

Net profit increased to 145.1 billion yuan ($23.36 billion) from 121.9 billion yuan in 2011, the bank said. That compares with expectations for a 147.6 billion yuan profit, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 28 analysts. ($1 = 6.2107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.