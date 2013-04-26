FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AgBank of China's first-quarter profit up 8 pct, meets view
April 26, 2013

AgBank of China's first-quarter profit up 8 pct, meets view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China , the country’s No.3 lender, reported first-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Friday, bolstered by strong growth in rural provinces where it has the biggest presence among China’s major banks.

AgBank said its net profit was 47 billion yuan ($7.62 billion) in January-March, in line with expectations for 46.4 billion yuan, according to a Reuters survey of six analysts.

That was also 8 percent higher than the 43.45 billion yuan it made during the same period last year. ($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

