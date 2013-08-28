FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AgBank H1 profit rises 14.7 pct, beats estimates
August 28, 2013

AgBank H1 profit rises 14.7 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hong Kong, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country’s No. 3 lender, said its first-half earnings rose 14.7 percent, beating analysts’ expectations.

AgBank said it made a net profit of 92.4 billion yuan ($15 billion) in January-June, up from 80.5 billion yuan a year earlier. The result was better than expectations for net profit of 89.3 billion yuan according to a Reuters poll of four analysts.

In the second quarter, the bank made a net profit of 45.3 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on company figures, up 22.4 percent on the same period last year. ($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

