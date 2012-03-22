UPDATE 2-AgBank 2011 net profit up 28.5 pct to record

* Profit rise is short of forecasts

* Says 2012 loan growth to be neutral

* Local govt NPL ratio at 1.45 pct

* To keep dividend payout ratio at 35-40 pct

* No capital raising plans this year (Adds details, recasts)

By Kelvin Soh and Hongmei Zhao

HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the country’s No.3 bank by market value, said loan growth this year would be “neutral” at best after reporting a 28.5 percent rise in net profit in 2011.

AgBank said it earned 121.93 billion yuan ($19.28 billion) in 2011, up from 2010’s 94.9 billion yuan but below forecasts for 129.4 billion yuan, according to a poll of 32 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Net interest margin expansion in Q4 was a key positive, but the below-sector-level volume growth and continued high provisions is likely to disappoint many investors,” Merrill analyst Winnie Wu wrote in a note after the earnings.

Reuters calculations showed AgBank earned 21.2 billion yuan in net profit in the October to December period, down from 24.7 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2010.

“In 2012, money supply and the lending environment of the China banking industry is expected to be neutral with a slight tendency towards a more stringent environment,” the bank said in its earnings report.

However, AgBank said its net interest margin expanded in the fourth quarter of 2011 despite slowing loan growth and that it expected interest margins to remain stable this year.

It said its net interest margin widened to 2.85 percent from 2.57 percent a year ago and up slightly from 2.82 percent at the end of September.

The bank said loan risks are well contained and that only 1.55 percent of its loans are non-performing, the lowest since the bank’s listing in 2010.

AgBank also plans to keep its dividend payout ratio at about 35-40 percent for the next year at least, after other state-owned banks such as ICBC received approval from the government to cut their payout and preserve capital.

“We said before our IPO that we would keep to that for at least 3 years,” said bank vice-president Pan Gongsheng. “We are have a responsible management team and we intend to keep to that promise.”

It also has no plans to tap the capital markets for fundraising this year, he said. The bank recorded a capital ratio of 11.95 percent, meeting the regulatory requirement of 11.5 percent.

The bank has lent a total of 399.7 billion yuan to local Chinese governments and of these loans, 1.45 percent were non-performing, Pan said, better than the overall non-performing loan ratio of 1.55 percent at the end of 2011, according to company figures.

To build infrastructure across China and stimulate economic growth, local Chinese governments borrowed heavily from banks in 2009 and 2010 and are now seen to be a major threat to China’s economy as many governments cannot repay their debts.

The Chinese government said last year that local governments had borrowed an estimated 10.7 trillion yuan and analysts estimate at least a fifth may be delinquent.

Beijing has so far not publicly announced a comprehensive plan to deal with a flood of bad government loans. Instead, it has quietly told banks to roll over bad debt on a select basis.

Analysts say such a move sweeps the problem under the carpet and that China is increasing financial sector risk if it does deal with the problem in a realistic manner.

AgBank’s shares have risen about 5 percent so far this year, underperforming a 14 percent rise by the Hang Seng finance index .