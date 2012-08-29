UPDATE 2-China AgBank Q2 profit disappoints as loan margins shrink

* Q2 net profit 37 bln yuan vs 39.53 bln yuan f‘cast

* H1 net profit 80.5 bln yuan vs 80.69 bln yuan f‘cast

* Net interest margin 2.85 pct vs 2.97 pct at end-March

* NPL ratio 1.39 pct vs 1.44 pct at end-March (Recasts, adds analyst comments)

By Kelvin Soh and Lawrence White

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China , the country’s No.3 lender, posted a second-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations as a liberalisation of interest rates in the country made loans less profitable by pushing up the costs of deposits.

The results from AgBank, which has 420 million customers -- more than the combined populations of the United States and Germany -- and the biggest branch network in the mainland, come after major rivals China Construction Bank and Bank of China also showed profit growth cooling.

The loosening of interest rates and a slowing economy are likely to have a more pronounced impact on Chinese banks’ profits in the months ahead. And a regulatory clampdown underway on the fees the banks charge customers will add further pressure to their bottom lines.

“At present, the banking industry in China is facing complex and challenging internal and external situations,” AgBank Chairman Jiang Chaoliang said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong bourse.

AgBank, which became a public company two years ago, made a second-quarter net profit of 37 billion yuan, according to a Reuters calculation from half-year results released by the company.

This was higher than the 32.6 billion yuan it recorded in the year-ago period but lower than expectations for 39.53 billion yuan, according to a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

“It seems to me that most of the miss was on net interest income and net interest margins, as the margin fell,” said Sanford Bernstein analyst Mike Werner, who covers China’s banks.

“Our numbers have the margin falling 25 basis points, which is quite a surprise. We see a significant rise in funding costs, and that seems to be the key driver,” he said. Werner rates the stock a ‘market perform’.

AgBank said it made a net profit of 80.5 billion yuan in January-June, up from the 66.67 billion yuan it recorded in the year-ago period. This was in line with expectations for 80.69 billion yuan, according to the same survey of analysts.

Net interest margin clocked in at 2.85 percent against 2.97 percent at the end of March. Banks’ net interest margins measure loan profitability and had been expected to shrink after China embarked on interest rate liberalisation, narrowing the spread between what banks pay depositors and what they charge borrowers.

Operating expenses rose by 12.7 billion yuan from the first half of last year to 84.01 billion yuan, AgBank said.

SLOWING FEE GROWTH

AgBank, founded by Mao Zedong in 1951 to fund rural causes, was the last of China’s “Big Four” lenders to go public, as Beijing pumped cash into the bank to clean up decades of policy-led lending.

“China’s economy is slowing and we will need to adjust ourselves accordingly,” Zhang Yun, AgBank’s president, told a news conference. “Loan growth will slow when the economy slows, and this is something that will happen in the second half of this year.”

Part of Agbank’s slowdown is due to weak growth in its fee and commission income business, which drove much of the banks’ earnings growth in the past 2 years. AgBank said its fee and commission income rose 4.8 percent to 38.9 billion yuan, slowing from previous years.

This was partly due to new rules implemented by China’s regulators restricting the kind of fees banks can charge, after the country’s Premier Wen Jiabao said the banks made money too easily. Previously, banks could charge for services that are free in other markets, such as changing an internet banking password.

AgBank’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.39 percent, down from the 1.44 percent it reported at the end of March. This was in line with the performance from its large state-owned peers, who also reported flat bad-loan numbers.

But it is in contrast to the smaller banks such as Ping An Bank and China Minsheng Bank, who have seen their bad loans rise due to greater exposure to private, export-oriented enterprises worst hit by the economic slowdown.

Agbank’s total loans to local government finance vehicles stood at 414.2 billion yuan, with a non-performing loan ratio of 1.17, the bank said at the press conference. (Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)