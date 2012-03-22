FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Agbank says no plans to raise funds in 2012
March 22, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

China's Agbank says no plans to raise funds in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country’s No.3 bank by assets, said on Thursday it has no fund-raising plans this year and that risks from its local government loans have been contained.

The bank said only 1.45 percent of its loans to local government financing vehicles were delinquent or non-performing.

The bank said it had 140 billion yuan in local government loans that had matured as of the end of 2011.

Earlier, the bank posted a market consensus-lagging 28.5 percent rise in 2011 net profit. (Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Kelvin Soh; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)

