FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AgBank says gets govt ok for Jiahe Life investment
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 20, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

AgBank says gets govt ok for Jiahe Life investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China’s No.3 lender, said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval for its purchase of 51 percent of insurer Jiahe Life.

AgBank will pay 2.59 billion yuan ($420 million) for the stake in Jiahe Life, the bank said in a statement to the Hong Kong bourse, following approval from China’s banking and insurance regulators. The investment had been announced in February.

For full statement, please click: here (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.