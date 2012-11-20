AgBank says gets govt ok for Jiahe Life investment

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China’s No.3 lender, said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval for its purchase of 51 percent of insurer Jiahe Life.

AgBank will pay 2.59 billion yuan ($420 million) for the stake in Jiahe Life, the bank said in a statement to the Hong Kong bourse, following approval from China’s banking and insurance regulators. The investment had been announced in February.

For full statement, please click: here (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ron Popeski)