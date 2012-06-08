AgBank director Pan resigns for state financial work

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China said its executive director and executive vice president Pan Gongsheng had resigned with immediate effect.

Pan, who was widely credited with the bank’s successful public offering in 2010, was needed for “state financial work”, AgBank said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Mainland media had earlier reported that Pan was tipped to become a vice governor at the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)