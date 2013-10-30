FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's AgBank Q3 profit rises 15.3 pct, beats estimates
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 30, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

China's AgBank Q3 profit rises 15.3 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country’s third-biggest lender by market value, posted a third-quarter net profit gain of 15.3 percent, beating estimates, as interest margins held steady and fee income edged higher.

Net profit rose to 45.65 billion yuan ($7.49 billion) in July-September from 39.59 billion yuan a year earlier, AgBank said on Wednesday. That compares with the average estimate of 45 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Net interest margin rose slightly to 2.75 percent from 2.74 percent at the end of June.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio fell slightly to 1.24 percent from 1.25 percent at the end of the first half. ($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)

