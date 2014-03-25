FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AgBank of China Q4 net profit up 12.8 pct, within estimates
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

AgBank of China Q4 net profit up 12.8 pct, within estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) posted on Tuesday a 12.8 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, in line with estimates, helped by strong growth in fee and commission income.

Net profit for the quarter rose to 28.22 billion yuan ($4.57 billion) from 25.014 billion yuan in the same 2012 period. That compares with an average estimate of 29.0 billion yuan according to nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For the full year, net profit rose 14.6 percent to 166.3 billion yuan from 145.1 billion yuan in 2012, China’s third-largest lender said in its earnings statement.

AgBank’s non-performing loan ratio fell slightly to 1.22 percent at end-December 2013 from 1.24 percent at end-September.

The bank’s net interest margin dipped to 2.79 percent at the end of the fourth quarter, from 2.75 percent at the end of the third. ($1 = 6.1888 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.