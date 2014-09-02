FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Agbank may issue preference shares in Sept or Oct -exec
September 2, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

China's Agbank may issue preference shares in Sept or Oct -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China’s third largest listed lender, is contemplating issuing preference shares in September or October this year, Xu Duo, a senior official at the bank, said on Tuesday.

He made the comments at a press conference in Shanghai.

Last month, the China Banking Regulatory Commission has given the green light for AgBank to issue preferred shares for up to 80 billion yuan ($13.01 billion). The issuance is now pending approval from the securities regulator. (1 US dollar = 6.1472 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Li Qi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

