LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr PLC : * merger update * A.g. barr and Britvic believe that the merger will not result in a

substantial lessening of competition * A.g. barr and Britvic therefore intend to work together with the Competition

Commission during its investigation * Consider there to be compelling rationale for clearance * Competition commission’s investigation is expected to take approximately six

