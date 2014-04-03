FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-A.G.Barr Finance Director Alex Short to resign
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
April 3, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-A.G.Barr Finance Director Alex Short to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc -

* Alex Short has today informed board of his intention to resign from his position as finance director

* Further details regarding timing will be given in due course but it is currently envisaged effective date of resignation will be in late August 2014

* Have initiated plans to find a suitable replacement finance director and will work with Alex to ensure as smooth a hand over as possible

* Short will be joining private company edrington group as group finance director. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
